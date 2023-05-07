Monero Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $157.57 or 0.00546334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and $51.54 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,841.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.49 or 0.00289473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00065549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.87 or 0.00405209 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,275,396 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

