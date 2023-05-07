Monero (XMR) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $43.39 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $157.52 or 0.00544355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,936.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00292341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00065405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.10 or 0.00404668 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000696 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,275,711 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

