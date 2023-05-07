Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Acquires 1,000 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Houlihan Lokey comprises 1.9% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.19% of Houlihan Lokey worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI stock opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.63. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Houlihan Lokey

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.