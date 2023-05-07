Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Increases Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 137.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,375 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.25% of SiTime worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SiTime by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of SiTime by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SiTime by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SiTime by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

Insider Activity

SiTime Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Corp /Fi Megachips sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $34,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,777 shares of company stock worth $41,492,839. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $88.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.31. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $234.89.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $60.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

