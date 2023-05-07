Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Increases Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.22% of TechTarget worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 20.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after buying an additional 346,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TechTarget by 3,282.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,298 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in TechTarget by 3,695.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the third quarter worth $8,442,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $6,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Insider Activity at TechTarget

In other TechTarget news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $47,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TechTarget news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at $671,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TechTarget Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTGT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Shares of TTGT opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. TechTarget had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.