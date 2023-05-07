Montanaro Asset Management Ltd Purchases 1,750 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies makes up approximately 3.4% of Montanaro Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned 0.16% of Tyler Technologies worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total transaction of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,803 shares of company stock worth $9,192,845. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.38.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $389.74 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.80 and its 200 day moving average is $332.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

