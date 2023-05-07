Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $14.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Mueller Water Products has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MWA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth $17,097,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 754.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 542,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after buying an additional 479,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 453,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,993,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 413,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Articles

