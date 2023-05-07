MX TOKEN Price Up 9.3% Over Last Week (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One MX TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.76 or 0.00009555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MX TOKEN has a market capitalization of $276.33 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MX TOKEN

MX TOKEN’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official website is www.mexc.com. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is a decentralized digital asset developed by MEXC Global, which is based on Ethereum Blockchain and acts as proof of the interests of the MEXC community. MX Token is the only token in MEXC Exchange ecological system, connecting MX users, communities, project teams, and partners. MEXC is committed to enabling MX Token from the value aspect, including fee deduction and various MEXC products participation rights. MEXC is also expanding MX Token’s usage scenarios by introducing on-chain lending, mining, and DEX trading and making it the first cross-chain asset of BSC and HECO.”

