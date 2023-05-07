My DeFi Pet Trading Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $814,970.61 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00028921 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000736 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,373,757 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars.

