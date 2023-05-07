Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.37. 134,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,000. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $708.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MYE. StockNews.com began coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut Myers Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Myers Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Myers Industries by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Myers Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Articles

