MySQUAR (LON:MYSQ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.29

MySQUAR Limited (LON:MYSQ – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.29 ($0.00). MySQUAR shares last traded at GBX 0.29 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
MySQUAR Stock Up ∞
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.29.
MySQUAR Company Profile
MySQUAR Limited, the Myanmar-language social media, entertainment, and payments platform that provides Internet-based mobile applications in the British Virgin Islands. The company designs, develops, and commercializes Internet-based and mobile services, including social networks, mobile messaging applications, digital contents, mobile games, online advertising, online news aggregation, mobile payment, ecommerce, etc.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for MySQUAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MySQUAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.