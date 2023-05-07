Navcoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.27 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $41,265.21 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00135577 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00062329 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00036174 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00037557 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003477 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,067,965 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

