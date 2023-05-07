Needham & Company LLC Cuts Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $340.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $273.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $293.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $224.87 and a fifty-two week high of $365.97.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total transaction of $467,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

