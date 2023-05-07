Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.92

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and traded as low as $23.27. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 6,834 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Neste Oyj in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Neste Oyj Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.86.

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

About Neste Oyj

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were given a $0.2322 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. Neste Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

