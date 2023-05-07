NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$945.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.07 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.32 EPS.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NTCT stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $29.62. The stock had a trading volume of 494,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,261. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.55.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetScout Systems

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after buying an additional 190,432 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,831,000 after buying an additional 367,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,039,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.