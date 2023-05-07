NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.25 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NTCT. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.