NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.20-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-945 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $912.25 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.32 EPS.

NetScout Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.55. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $38.02.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTCT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,262.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NetScout Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.