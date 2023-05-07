New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.36%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 2.9 %

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

