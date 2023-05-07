New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.36%. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.
New Fortress Energy Trading Up 2.9 %
New Fortress Energy stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.39. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $63.06.
New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
