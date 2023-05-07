New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.62-2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.62-$2.72 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.90. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NJR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

