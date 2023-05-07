New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. New Jersey Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.62-$2.72 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

NJR traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 627,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,820. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $55.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.