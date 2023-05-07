New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.62-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. New Jersey Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 627,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,820. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.66%.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

