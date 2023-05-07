NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
NewMarket Stock Performance
Shares of NEU opened at $397.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.82 and a 200-day moving average of $337.05. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $404.60.
NewMarket Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NewMarket by 33.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NewMarket by 133.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NewMarket by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NewMarket Company Profile
NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.
