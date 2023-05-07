Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) is Axim Planning & Wealth’s 3rd Largest Position

Axim Planning & Wealth reduced its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,012,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,897 shares during the period. NIO makes up about 10.1% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in NIO were worth $9,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,326,000 after purchasing an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in NIO by 145.9% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after buying an additional 6,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 2,377.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after buying an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $26,802,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,720,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,964,900. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

