Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 42,252 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,252 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.30% of Align Technology worth $49,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Align Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after acquiring an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,978,000 after acquiring an additional 64,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 223,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $313.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.49. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $368.87. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $901.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.