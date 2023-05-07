Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 93,929 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,929 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.46% of Synchrony Financial worth $67,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,749,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after buying an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,202,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,106,000 after buying an additional 184,290 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after buying an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,605,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,636,000 after buying an additional 71,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $27.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,426,084.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $401,323.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

