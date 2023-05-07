Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of KLA worth $92,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in KLA by 183.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in KLA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.55, for a total transaction of $1,492,366.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,984,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,924 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,866 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $385.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.07. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lowered KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

