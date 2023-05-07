Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,944 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Caterpillar worth $88,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,371,000 after purchasing an additional 71,691 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $215.09 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The company has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.45.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.82.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

