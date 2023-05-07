Nwam LLC Purchases 2,602 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,424,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,027,023,000 after buying an additional 271,771 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,460,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,654,000 after purchasing an additional 551,359 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.84) to GBX 5,790 ($72.34) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($66.34) to GBX 5,380 ($67.22) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CLSA raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.45.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.