Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 471.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OCGN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.70. 5,142,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,824,100. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $158.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.83.

Ocugen ( NASDAQ:OCGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCGN. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter worth $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ocugen during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ocugen by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

