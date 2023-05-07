OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.93-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.01. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.07 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Price Performance

NYSE OGE traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $37.75. 1,029,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,257. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. OGE Energy has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.