OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.01. OGE Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.93-$2.07 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.03. OGE Energy has a 52-week low of $33.28 and a 52-week high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.4141 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. UBS Group lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.75.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

