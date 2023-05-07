Olin (NYSE:OLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olin currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.00. Olin has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,760.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

