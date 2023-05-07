ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $81.22 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $87.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.