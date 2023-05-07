OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

OneWater Marine Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,953. The company has a market capitalization of $428.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.44. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32.

Insider Activity

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $454,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other OneWater Marine news, Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $454,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler purchased 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $156,092.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,082. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 52,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,742 and sold 92,855 shares valued at $2,714,024. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 34.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 686,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Stories

