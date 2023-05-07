Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 783 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $797,956,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth $181,700,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after buying an additional 1,149,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRM. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $5.21 on Friday, reaching $197.59. 4,284,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average is $164.20. The firm has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 940.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $200.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $116,710.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,775,976.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $116,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,775,976.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,931 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,870 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

