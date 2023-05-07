Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.8% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $6.72 on Friday, reaching $322.89. 51,806,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,923,996. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.75 and a 200 day moving average of $307.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

