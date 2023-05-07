Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 12,935 Shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 7.17% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,766,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period.

Get AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ARB stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,816. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.07. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90.

AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.