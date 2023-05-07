Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.60-$20.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY23 guidance to $20.60-20.90 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $11.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $333.30. 1,030,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $328.90 and its 200 day moving average is $315.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.46 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $372.08.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares in the company, valued at $178,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,618,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,251,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,986,000 after buying an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.