Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95.4.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.12. 495,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,231. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $472,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

