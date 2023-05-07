Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95.4.15 EPS.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 495,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,231. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pinnacle West Capital has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $81.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.