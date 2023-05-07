Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95.4.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 495,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,231. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1,726.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

