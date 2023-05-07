Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Buys 4,680 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.4% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,735,981,000 after purchasing an additional 423,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,848,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,200,000 after buying an additional 816,417 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,061,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,070,000 after buying an additional 104,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,146,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,009. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.07. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.86 and a 52 week high of $194.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $267.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

