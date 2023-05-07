Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 2.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,353,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,068,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,576. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $97.31.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

