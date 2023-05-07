Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Purchases Shares of 3,500 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,906,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,882,000 after acquiring an additional 32,859 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,316,000 after buying an additional 1,609,436 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after buying an additional 165,385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock traded up $2.04 on Friday, reaching $93.11. 316,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,574. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.60.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

