Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 4,007.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 135,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 131,713 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in PayPal by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 663,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,229,000 after acquiring an additional 252,676 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 37,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 158,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.88.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.97. 11,954,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,204,038. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.