Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.43. 18,935,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,605,877. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,210,011 shares of company stock worth $4,833,203. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.