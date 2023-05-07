Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Sells 125 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in American Express were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AXP traded up $3.84 on Friday, hitting $152.65. 2,223,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,015. The company has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.77. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. American Express’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.