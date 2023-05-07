PlayDapp (PLA) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. PlayDapp has a total market capitalization of $111.35 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000701 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayDapp has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayDapp alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PlayDapp Token Profile

PlayDapp’s launch date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

Buying and Selling PlayDapp

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayDapp is a blockchain-based gaming platform that enables users to play various decentralized games and earn rewards through staking, trading, and farming. Its native token, PLA, is utilized for payments, staking, governance, and in-game items and services. Additionally, the platform features a decentralized exchange and a staking and farming feature for users to earn rewards. PlayDapp is primarily utilized for decentralized gaming, and users can earn PLA tokens through staking and farming. The PLA token is also utilized for governance decisions within the PlayDapp community, allowing token holders to vote on proposals for platform upgrades and changes. Overall, PlayDapp aims to provide a transparent, secure, and fair gaming platform while leveraging blockchain technology to offer new earning opportunities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayDapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayDapp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.