Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 148,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

