Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLYM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PLYM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 148,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
Featured Articles
