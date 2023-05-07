Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PLYM traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 148,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,238. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $15.59 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

PLYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.